Political speeches begin at Neshoba County Fair

Neshoba County Fair
Neshoba County Fair
By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday kicked off the famous tradition of political speeches at the fair.

Fairgoers heard from judges, state senators and representatives, the insurance commissioner and lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. District 44 State Representative Scott Bounds also spoke to the people gathered at Founders Square.

Bounds is not only a representative but is also the Neshoba County Fair President. During his speech, he decided to talk about something other than the hot topic issues.

“I was led to talk about America, talk about Mississippi and to talk about the positives. Even with all the ills and societal issues that we have going on in America, it’s still the greatest place in the world,” Bounds explained. “If there was as much effort exerted to build up America today as it is tearing it down, think how good we would be. Just think about that for a minute. It’s still the greatest place in the world, but let’s keep it that way. That’s what I wanted people to hear today.”

Bounds also announced that he is running for re-election.

The Democratic candidate for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District also talked to voters. Shuwaski Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking.

“I want to make sure we are bringing forth an agenda. One of which is expanding our state’s economy. One of which is making sure we have access to quality healthcare in this state,” Young said. “Protecting social security, providing tax breaks to small businesses and making sure we are bringing big business to the state. I think that’s why I’m the best person and have talked to people about this. A lot of folks said, ‘hey, you sound like a Republican.’ I said, ‘well, okay. Well, actually I think we all sound like Mississippians. We want the same values. We want the best for our children. We want our state to come back from being and the bottom of the totem pole to the top of the totem pole.”

Incumbent Michael Guest did not speak at the fair. Young told News 11 that he challenges Guest to a debate between now and the election on Nov. 8.

