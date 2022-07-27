Graveside services for Mr. Raymond Ray Hinson will be held Thursday at 11 am at Shady Grove Church of God cemetery. Bro. Scott Harrell will be officiating. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North are honored to serve the family during this difficult time.

Mr. Hinson, 91, of Meridian, passed away at his residence on Monday, July 25th.

Family and friends will cherish the memory of a Godly, hard-working and faithful man. He will be remembered especially for the love of his family, always putting their needs above his own.

Survivors are his two sons Michael and Donald Hinson; grandchildren Sierra Maxwell, Justin Hinson, Haley Hinson, Dalton Hinson; twelve great grandchildren along with sister Adell Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Bryant Hinson and Lucy Elizabeth Hinson; wife Clara Nell Hinson and six siblings.

Visitation will be 10am to 11 am at the cemetery.

