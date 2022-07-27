Advertisement

Secretary of State Watson calls recent voter turnout ‘discouraging’

Voter apathy and low turnout is something Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson says...
Voter apathy and low turnout is something Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson says needs to change, especially if people want their voices heard.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Voter apathy and low turnout is something Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson says needs to change, especially if people want their voices heard.

“The numbers that we saw in the congressional were discouraging,” Watson said. “When you see a 10-11% turnout across the state, you’ve got to think about the folks who gave all they had and those who sacrificed their lives for that precious right. We’ve got to go out an honor them and vote and also having your voices heard.”

Watson was on the Coast this week, and he said when he’s out and about all over the state, he tries to get the message out for citizens to get out and vote and have those voices heard.

“These are tough times in our country, so making sure people understand the issues, research the candidates and go out and cast a good vote, also one that’s supported by the facts. I think that’s an important thing, and also reminding folks that Nov. 8 will be here before you know it.”

