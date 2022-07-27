Total Pain Care team of the week: MS Sparks softball

Advertisement

By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Mississippi Sparks softball team.

The Sparks dominated the Gulf Coast 12U national championship, and came away with the title. The Sparks went undefeated and scored 57 runs, while only giving up nine.

The team had representatives from several local schools including Neshoba Central, Choctaw Central, Philadelphia, Newton County, Northeast and Southeast Lauderdale, and many more.

Team members include: Kylie Smith, Eden Ben, Gracyn Grisham, Taelyn Mingo, Leyla Rigby, Candace Lyons, Presleigh Wade, Iyley Denson, Aubri Cooper, Talia Cole and Eliyah Jimmie.

Congratulations to the Mississippi Sparks 09 softball team for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

