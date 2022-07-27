Advertisement

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will end ‘strict isolation’

President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone.
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 and will end his “strict isolation.”(Source: The White House/Twitter)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

That’s according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Biden’s physician.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. O’Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures.

In fact, Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)

