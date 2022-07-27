Advertisement

Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Court documents say Shanteari Weems shot her husband after learning of allegations he molested kids. (Source: WJZ, WUSA, LinkedIn, Mary Huggins, Twitter, CNN)
By Mike Hellgren
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A retired Baltimore police officer remains hospitalized after authorities say his wife shot him to get justice for the children he is accused of molesting at her daycare.

According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot James Weems Jr. after she learned of allegations that he molested at least three children at Lil Kidz Kastle, the daycare that she owns.

James Weems Jr., 57, retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005, but has worked at the daycare as a bus driver for at least two years.

Court documents say that Shanteari Weems reported the abuse to police, but kept getting calls from parents. That’s when she confronted her husband about the alleged abuse shortly after the two checked into the upscale Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. last Thursday.

Police said Shanteari Weems told officers the argument got heated, saying her husband rushed toward her and she shot him.

Baltimore County Police Spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said James Weems Jr. remains hospitalized in Washington, D.C. pending extradition. Authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest and said he will face multiple charges in relation to the reported child sex abuse.

Shanteari Weems was taken into custody after a standoff at the hotel. She faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other counts.

Police said officers found Shanteari Weems’ notebook with details on her plan to shoot her husband, along with an informal will. Officers said the notebook revealed that Shanteari Weems did not want to kill her husband, just hurt him, to get justice for the children.

Kathy Scherr, who works nearby the daycare, said the whole situation is horrible, but expressed sympathy for Shanteari Weems.

“I mean everyone knows she shouldn’t have taken the law into her own hands, but you didn’t have your life upended,” Scherr said. “Her whole entire business is gone. Her reputation is gone. Her marriage is gone. Those kids are hurt. She obviously cared about them. So, who knows if it was one of us what you’d be driven to [do].”

Supporters of Shanteari Weems are using the #freeshanteari hashtag online, with some even calling her a hero.

Supporters also packed the courtroom Monday where Shanteari Weems’ initial hearing was postponed. She is now due in court on Friday.

Activist Qiana Johnson said Shanteari Weems is not to blame.

“She’s made complaints to the proper authorities before. Her cries for help had went unanswered,” Johnson said. “Our government did not keep her or the children in the situation safe.”

The daycare has been shut down in recent days amid the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against...
Alabama, Mississippi, 20 other states file lawsuit aimed at new SNAP, Title IX guidelines
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars
Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
File - Crime scene
84-year-old woman dies after car crash in Choctaw County, Alabama
City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation...
Zaxby’s breaks ground on Meridian location

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed imposes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings announced as official ‘Jeopardy!’ co-hosts