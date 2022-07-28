Absentee voting available for Meridian city school bond election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters who live in the Meridian Separate School District will be voting on a $34 million bond issue Aug. 9. This is a city election, affecting only city schools.

Absentee voting is now underway for those who won’t be available during polling hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the day of the election.

Absentee ballots may be cast at Meridian City Hall during regular business hours, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meridian City Hall will also be open special hours Saturday, July 30, and Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, to accommodate absentee voting for this election.

