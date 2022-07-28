Advertisement

Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested

An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body...
An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near a highway.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOCO) - Authorities are investigating the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near an Oklahoma highway.

The child’s remains were found early Wednesday in Seminole after police received a tip reporting a possible child death.

The investigation led authorities to the home of 32-year-old Chad Jennings and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner. The two were arrested and appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jennings is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Penner is facing accessory to murder charges, as well as desecration of a human corpse.

The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name or confirmed the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Seminole Police in the case.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against...
Alabama, Mississippi, 20 other states file lawsuit aimed at new SNAP, Title IX guidelines
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars
City and county officials Monday joined the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation...
Zaxby’s breaks ground on Meridian location
The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday it has an active...
MPD: Active murder warrant for Decameron Brown

Latest News

Two former officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights are sentenced to...
2 former officers sentenced to prison in Floyd killing
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his first court appearance
Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear...
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles
U.S. attempts Russian release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
U.S. attempting work release of Griner, Whelan from Russia