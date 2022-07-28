Downtown business hosting ‘Paint & Sip’ Saturday

Two local artists are creating some fun for downtown Meridian with neon lights and cowboy boots.
Two local artists are creating some fun for downtown Meridian with neon lights and cowboy boots.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two local artists are creating some fun for downtown Meridian with neon lights and cowboy boots. Neon Cowboy: Paint & Sip will be held Saturday evening at The Island 601 on Front Street Saturday.

Brejenn Allen and Mykiya Oliver are the creators of this event. Everyone is encouraged to wear their brightest western wear for a creative night of delicious food and drinks, music, and painting.

The shop will be decked out with a neon cowboy theme. Selfie areas, backdrops and props will be available for Instagram moments and making memories with friends.

“Meridian has a lot of art space events happening downtown. Downtown has become a really active area. It is being rejuvenated. A lot of our community is coming down here to have fun. A lot of the art events are where you just look at the art. I want people to participate, get their hands dirty, paint, and be creative instead of just looking at other people’s creativity,” said Allen.

“I think it is needed. It is a safe outlet to express yourself, get with friends, family, your partner, and have fun for a night out in Meridian. Don’t sit around and do something simple. Let’s jazz it up and add some paint to it,” said Oliver.

The event starts at 5 p.m. July 30. Tickets are $40, which you can purchase at the door or online.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against...
Alabama, Mississippi, 20 other states file lawsuit aimed at new SNAP, Title IX guidelines
The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday it has an active...
MPD: Active murder warrant for Decameron Brown
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance

Latest News

The Newton Municipal School District will hold active-shooter training Friday at the high...
Newton Municipal School District to have active-shooter training Friday
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
Shelton State's C.A. Fredd Campus in Tuscaloosa
Several Ala. colleges receive bomb threats Wednesday
Bus routes for schools in the Lauderdale School District will be changing this year, and the...
Lauderdale County School District adjusting bus routes