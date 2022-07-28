Downtown business hosting ‘Paint & Sip’ Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two local artists are creating some fun for downtown Meridian with neon lights and cowboy boots. Neon Cowboy: Paint & Sip will be held Saturday evening at The Island 601 on Front Street Saturday.

Brejenn Allen and Mykiya Oliver are the creators of this event. Everyone is encouraged to wear their brightest western wear for a creative night of delicious food and drinks, music, and painting.

The shop will be decked out with a neon cowboy theme. Selfie areas, backdrops and props will be available for Instagram moments and making memories with friends.

“Meridian has a lot of art space events happening downtown. Downtown has become a really active area. It is being rejuvenated. A lot of our community is coming down here to have fun. A lot of the art events are where you just look at the art. I want people to participate, get their hands dirty, paint, and be creative instead of just looking at other people’s creativity,” said Allen.

“I think it is needed. It is a safe outlet to express yourself, get with friends, family, your partner, and have fun for a night out in Meridian. Don’t sit around and do something simple. Let’s jazz it up and add some paint to it,” said Oliver.

The event starts at 5 p.m. July 30. Tickets are $40, which you can purchase at the door or online.

