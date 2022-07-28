Fellowship of Christian Athletes meets in the Riley Center

By Ross McLeod
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Local members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes came together this morning at the Riley center to talk about the best ways to reach its students.

The FCA is all across the world, and today, July 28, representatives from all over east Mississippi came to meet one another. Each coach has the same goal, and that is to show the love of Christ through their leadership in the locker room.

“It’s a sports ministry, right so that we our desire is our mission to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and his church, and so we wanna serve the coaches and athletes of the communities around the world that want to share Jesus with their teammates their campus peers and their coworkers,” said President and CEO of FCA, Shane Williamson.

The school year hasn’t yet started for many students, but the FCA wanted to make sure that the students were prepared for the upcoming school year.

“It’s a kick-off to the school year for some of our student leaders, and so we’ve got them here this morning we got more that are coming in, some students from all over our area,” said FCA Area Director, Dalton Smith.

There were dozens of cities, and many counties represented today, July 28, as coaches discussed ways they can better connect with their students, whether that be through sports, devotions, or student-led meetings.

“We’re just talking about how to have a more impactful FCA huddle. That’s what we call our student meetings on campus that are student-led devotions, bible studies, and so just talking about how to have a more impactful FCA huddle develop a lead team, and really just develop them as leaders and get them pumped up about this school year,” said Smith.

The FCA wants to connect with every student they can, and with over 298 leaders across the globe, their mission is possible.

