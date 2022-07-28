High school football games to kick off a half hour later due to sweltering heat

High school football games to kick off a half hour later due to sweltering heat
High school football games to kick off a half hour later due to sweltering heat(WLBT)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school football is fast approaching, but things will kick off a little different this year.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) announced games will start a half hour later than normal because of the sweltering heat. The later start time will last through September.

MHSAA’s executive director, Rickey Neaves, said it’s been about eight years since the last time high school football games had a 7:30 p.m. start time.

It has also been about eight years since Jackson Prep football player Walker Wilbanks died shortly after a game due to a combination of hydration and low sodium levels.

“Yesterday during the meeting when this was passed, the statement was made that the worst thing that can happen to a school is to lose a student-athlete during a game or practice because of heat exhaustion,” Neaves said.

Neaves said MHSAA has made several changes to protect athletes from the heat since the time of Wilbanks’ death. The adjusted start time is just the most recent.

“[His death] caused a lot of our schools to be required to have water available at all times, to take frequent water breaks, and have a cold tub out there in case someone collapses,” he said.

Other measures put in place over the years include ‘heat timeouts’ that also last through September to give players extra time to cool off and hydrate.

Another is a 14-day period for players to get acclimated to the high temps. Neaves said this two-week window elevates gradually, starting with players not putting on full gear for the first five days.

“Any measure that we can take that we feel like enhances the safety of our student-athletes, we will do,” he said.

The first game of the season kicks off on August 26th.

Neaves said the later start time is only for varsity football because middle school and junior varsity only play six-minute quarters as opposed to 12.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against...
Alabama, Mississippi, 20 other states file lawsuit aimed at new SNAP, Title IX guidelines
The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday it has an active...
MPD: Active murder warrant for Decameron Brown
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance

Latest News

School bus
Lauderdale County School District new bus routes
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China
FCA banner
Fellowship of Christian Athletes meets in the Riley Center
Students and staff have been given the “all clear” to return to class after bomb threats were...
Bomb threats cleared at six Mississippi university, college, community college campuses
Absentee voting is now underway for a Meridian Separate School District bond issue special...
Absentee voting available for Meridian city school bond election