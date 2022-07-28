Graveside services for James “Jamey” Evans Thomas, age 40, of Foley will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Butler City Cemetery with Rev. Jon Brown officiating.

Jamey passed away May 21, 2022, at his home in Baldwin County. He was born May 7, 1982.

Jamey worked as a crew supervisor for Thomas Construction Company. He loved his family dearly and is going to be greatly missed.

He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Jo Lee Thomas; his father, Mike Thomas and step-mother, Cindy Thomas; maternal grandmother, Lynnita L. Saunders and maternal step-grandfather, Dick Saunders; paternal step-grandmother, Gladys Nordan; brother, Joey Thomas (Kim); nephew and niece, Bryce and Baylee Thomas; sister, Nicole Turner (Jay); nephews and niece, Hunter, Hayes, and MaryBeth Turner.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harold Lee; paternal grandparents, Perry and Syble Thomas; and step-grandfather, Charles Nordan.

Pallbearers: Adam Cisarik, Ricky Mundy, Woody Odom, Hunter Turner, Hayes Turner, T.K. Gwin, and Steven Crosby.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.