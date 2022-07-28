Laud. Co. School District gyms to get A/C

Electrical and duct work is being completed at Lauderdale County School District gyms so it will be ready when A/C units arrive. (Source: Lauderdale County School District)(Lauderdale County School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work is being done right now to get air conditioning installed at the gyms on Lauderdale County school campuses. Electrical and duct work is being completed so it will be ready when the actual units arrive.

Director of Operations Adam Foreman said the delivery time for the units is a challenge, just like so many other things because of the pandemic. He described it as a ‘major endeavor’ but that this will benefit the schools and students for years to come once it’s finished.

The gyms at all four Lauderdale County high school campuses and Southeast and Northeast middle schools will have air conditioning once the units arrive and can be installed.

