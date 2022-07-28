Laud. Co. School District gyms to get A/C

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work is being done right now to get air conditioning installed at the gyms on Lauderdale County school campuses. Electrical and duct work is being completed so it will be ready when the actual units arrive.

Director of Operations Adam Foreman said the delivery time for the units is a challenge, just like so many other things because of the pandemic. He described it as a ‘major endeavor’ but that this will benefit the schools and students for years to come once it’s finished.

“The first school will probably end up coming on, if everything goes right with shipping, the equipment comes in correctly and all, the first school is probably going to be around the middle of September. And then they will stage out from there as the duct work gets installed and electrical gear gets installed and all that. But the first school will probably about the middle of September.”

The gyms at all four Lauderdale County high school campuses and Southeast and Northeast middle schools will have air conditioning once the units arrive and can be installed.

