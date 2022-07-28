Lauderdale County School District new bus routes

School bus
School bus(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Bus routes for schools in the Lauderdale School District will be changing, and the county wants to make sure that your student is prepared.

These new routes will provide better efficiency for the buses and faster arrival time for the students.  These changes will allow the school district to save thousands of dollars.  Safety remains the top priority for the school district making sure that each student gets to every location safely and on time.

“So what we’ll see this year will be some changes possibly in who your child’s driver may be and pick up times will be different possibly so we just want to make sure people are aware that you know we may see a few changes but we’re still committed to making sure that we safely transport our students to and from school,” said LCSD Director of Transportation, Tim Moore.

For more information on the new bus routes click here.

