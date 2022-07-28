Local businesses prepare for Sales Tax Holiday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sales Tax Holiday for Mississippians is quickly approaching!

With the school year right around the corner, the tax-free weekend will help ease the burden on families buying their kids’ school supplies and clothing.

The Liberty Shop is one local store in the Queen City that is expecting large crowds, making this weekend one of the busiest for store owners.

“So, we are fully stocked and ready to go. We will have extra people here to help and we just look forward to it every year because we see so many sweet folks that we see sometimes only once a year. We are really looking forward to it once again,” said Robbie Hales, owner of The Liberty Shop.

Another local store owner in Meridian talks about what he predicts will be their most popular items.

“Based on the past, I think it will be really busy. It seems to be two days; you can always count on to be busy days. I would say for this weekend we sort of think it’s going to be bookbags, number one [item to buy]. A lot of tennis shoes, especially the On Cloud shoes, a lot of khakis pants, and a lot of shorts,” said Robert Loeb, owner of Loeb’s.

Sales taxes won’t be collected on clothing, footwear or school supplies, if the price of a single item is below $100.

The 2022 Sales Tax Holiday takes place between 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 29th, and midnight on Saturday, July 30th.

