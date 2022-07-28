Graveside services for Mr. Billy Eugene Tinsley will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Rev. Matthew Stokley officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Tinsley, age 68, of Collinsville died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Tinsley Family home in DeKalb.

Billy was born on June 26, 1954 in Boise, Idaho to Algene and Renia Tinsley. He attended and graduated from Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe Springs, California. After graduating from high school, Billy enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly and honorably serving his country. Billy was a devoted Christian, who constantly could be found reading the Bible and his Daily Bread Devotionals. Billy had was a true gentleman, who will be remembered for his kind and loving nature. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Billy is survived by his siblings, Ricky Lamar Tinsley (Debbie), Doretta Lynn Ocampo, and Johnny Purnell Tinsley; nieces and nephews, Jessica Ocampo, Shawna Jenkins (Matthew), Joshua Tinsley, Charla Schrodel (Evan), Jacob Tinsley, Jeremy Tinsley (Amanda), and Jason Tinsley (Amber); as well as a host of great nieces and nephews, other family members, and friends.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Algene and Renia Tinsley and his nieces, Tanya Renia Ocampo and Amber Tinsley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Tinsley be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at nami.org

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no visitation prior to the graveside services.

