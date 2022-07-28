Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Rita Clair Alexander will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Alexander, age 82, of Meridian died on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Rita was born on October 26, 1939 to Leeman and Pearl Ward. She loved her family and her Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Alexander; children, Pamela M. Olive (Mark) and Michael M. Alexander (Kerri); grandchildren, Brandi L. Dubose, Christopher M. Gipson (Kerri), Michael Grant Alexander, and Matthew Gray Alexander; three great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; brother, Bobby L. Ward (Norma); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Stella Douglas and Mary C. Ward; and one brother, Eugene Ward.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Alexander be made to the charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721