Newton Municipal School District to have active-shooter training Friday

The Newton Municipal School District will hold active-shooter training Friday at the high school campus.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Municipal School District will have active-shooter training Friday. The event is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Newton High School Auditorium. First responders will be teaching school staff what to do in an active shooter situation.

The hands-on training will cover the basics, like equipment selection, to tactical responses in an active shooter encounter.

“School and safety are one of our district goals and it is always a top priority for us. With this active shooter drill and training, we are hoping to gain better knowledge for our staff and our faculty. We want to get a better understanding of the required procedures and processes used in during emergency events,” said Superintendent Glenda Nickson.

Dr. Nickson encourages parents and students to stay away from the campus while the training is in session.

