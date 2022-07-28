Ole Miss’s National Championship Trophy makes its stop at the Neshoba County Fair

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss National Championship trophy made its stop at the Neshoba County Fair as one of the 13 stops of the Tour of Champions.

The Neshoba County Fair is the 7th stop of the tour which provided fans an opportunity to take pictures with the trophy. There was also posters and t-shirts given away. The Tour of Champions is providing fans the opportunity to celebrate the programs first baseball national championship, especially for those who could not make the trip to Omaha.

Ole Miss fan, Eli Rigdon said, “For all my life all I’ve really wanted is for the National Championship and it’s kind of full proof that we finally get to have it. Just a great moment to see. You know it’s kind of one of those bucket list moments where you can check it off.”

“This is my first time seeing the trophy. I was actually at summer camp when they won,” said Ole Miss fan, Benji Shaw.

“I’m a really big Ole Miss fan and I really am just excited to get to see it,” said Henry Shaw, Benji’s brother and Ole Miss fan.

Rebels fan, Brickelle Breazeale, said, “I’ve gotten to see it like three or four times... It never gets old.”

Rebels head coach Mike Bianco made the trip to the Neshoba County Fair with the trophy. This was his first time at the fair.

“It’s been a great month,” said Coach Bianco. “You know the times that I’ve been here, especially the last few weeks, the fans have been incredible. And you’re right it’s my first time here and I’m overwhelmed with all the cabins and all the festivities and just a great time. I think it’s a great time not only for Ole Miss but for the state of Mississippi. They have a lot to celebrate and just very thankful.”

The National Championship trophy did head over to the Pearl River Resort after it was at the fair to give more fans the chance to see it. The trophy heads to the Mississippi Aquarium next in Gulfport.

