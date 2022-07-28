Political speeches wrap up at Neshoba County Fair

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday was the second and final day of political speeches at the Neshoba County Fair. Fairgoers heard from many office holders including Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson and Gov. Tate Reeves.

All of them laid out their positions and how it’s important to prepare for the upcoming election year.

During his speech, Gov. Reeves touted his successes since he took over Mississippi’s top spot.

“In spite of the Biden administration, Mississippi is doing fantastic,” Reeves said. “Our education results are improving, our economy is improving. In the old days we used to have people out looking for jobs now we have jobs out looking for people and wages are on the rise. Mississippi is doing so well.”

Reeves talked about issues related to abortion, teacher pay raises and the progress being made in Mississippi classrooms.

“Number one in the nation in 10-year improvement in both fourth-grade math and fourth- grade English,” Reeves explained. “Our high school graduation rates are at 87.7 percent, which is above the national average. While there are those on the other side that like to stay Mississippi is still 50th in education, they’re just lying to you.”

Reeves said he’s been coming to the fair for 40 years and he gave his first speech at the pavilion 20 years ago.

Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives Philip Gunn talked to fairgoers about the importance of Republicans maintaining control of the state. He said it’s never too early to start gearing up for an election year.

“I walked through some of the successes we have had in the House of Representatives,” Gunn explained. “The largest teacher pay raise in history, largest tax cut in history, passed the bill that overturned Roe V. Wade. This is the type of leadership the House of Representatives provided over the last 11 years and people need to know that.”

Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons spoke about Mississippi roads and the progress being made around the state. He talked about several projects going on right here in Meridian and also spoke about the ongoing project to make Highway 19 N. entirely four-lane.

“Hopefully, when we finish this phase we will be able to have some recurring dollars coming in to get some grants and finish that project,” Simmons said.

Simmons said funding must be maintained to continue improvements. He also explained that they are working to make the industrial site on Highway 80 more marketable.

“We want to spend part of the $35 million that we received from the legislature to put a plan in place to figure out how to widen Highway 80, which is going to help the industrial parks. That, in addition to some other TAP grants we have going on with the community college, Meridian is getting its fair share,” Simmons explained.

Friday is the last day of the fair. Festivities will wrap up at midnight.

