Rain chances are on the increase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A stalled frontal boundary will hang out across northern MS for Friday. Its proximity to our area will help induce additional showers & storms beyond the normal daily pop-up showers. Scattered coverage is expected by the afternoon / evening, but it won’t be a wash-out. However, it’s best to carry an umbrella (or poncho) as storms could bring bouts of heavy rain. Saturday, the stalled front will sag a bit farther south...getting a little closer to our area. So, the threat of rain increases to a more likely chance as we’re expecting a better coverage of rain. The best timing will be in the morning and afternoon on Saturday... with less rain by the evening. Rainfall estimates between Friday and Saturday night could total near an inch (however, some isolated spots could get more).

With more clouds and rain in our area, the temps won’t be as high. Highs in the low-mid 90s are expected for Friday (which is near average), but highs will hover closer to 90 degrees (below average) by Saturday. By Sunday, the stalled front will fizzle, and we’ll be back to the typical daily pop-up spotty showers with highs back in the mid 90s. Next week, Expect a similar summer pattern....hot/muggy/isolated PM showers.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now

