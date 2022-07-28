Advertisement

A short relief from the heat is in sight

A frontal system moves through increasing rain chances
A frontal system moves through increasing rain chances(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It is the same story just a different day. Another very hot summer day is ahead. The pool would be a great idea for today with high temperatures nearing the mid to upper 90s. We can feel even warmer than just upper 90s when the moisture in the air is factored in. So, it is important to continue to hydrate your body to help eliminate heat exhaustion.

Luckily rain moves into the area tomorrow when a frontal system moves through. We are looking at rain over the whole viewing area and even some heavy downpours expected. The showers and storms will also cool our high temperatures down before the heat returns on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against...
Alabama, Mississippi, 20 other states file lawsuit aimed at new SNAP, Title IX guidelines
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars
The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday it has an active...
MPD: Active murder warrant for Decameron Brown
MHSAA is getting ahead of the heat by ordering September games kick-off at 7:30 p.m., instead...
Mississippi changes high school football kickoff time to beat heat

Latest News

celestial views
Take some time to look up over the next several nights
MHSAA is getting ahead of the heat by ordering September games kick-off at 7:30 p.m., instead...
Mississippi changes high school football kickoff time to beat heat
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 27th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 27th, 2022
Storm Prediction Center temperature outlook
The heat is cranking up