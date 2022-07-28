A short relief from the heat is in sight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It is the same story just a different day. Another very hot summer day is ahead. The pool would be a great idea for today with high temperatures nearing the mid to upper 90s. We can feel even warmer than just upper 90s when the moisture in the air is factored in. So, it is important to continue to hydrate your body to help eliminate heat exhaustion.

Luckily rain moves into the area tomorrow when a frontal system moves through. We are looking at rain over the whole viewing area and even some heavy downpours expected. The showers and storms will also cool our high temperatures down before the heat returns on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.