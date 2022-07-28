String of bomb threats now includes Meridian Community College

Similar threats were made in Alabama Wednesday and elsewhere in Mississippi Thursday.
Similar threats were made in Alabama Wednesday and elsewhere in Mississippi Thursday.(Meridian Community College/Facebook)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Emergency responders Thursday checked out a possible bomb threat at Meridian Community College. There were similar threats that proved to be not credible at several colleges on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The same happened Wednesday at Alabama colleges.

Officials are working closely with local and state law enforcement to investigate the threats and find the source.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against...
Alabama, Mississippi, 20 other states file lawsuit aimed at new SNAP, Title IX guidelines
The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday it has an active...
MPD: Active murder warrant for Decameron Brown
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance

Latest News

Students and staff have been given the “all clear” to return to class after bomb threats were...
ALL CLEAR: Bomb threats reported at four Mississippi college, community college campuses
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
A frontal system moves through increasing rain chances
A short relief from the heat is in sight
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance