String of bomb threats now includes Meridian Community College

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Emergency responders Thursday checked out a possible bomb threat at Meridian Community College. There were similar threats that proved to be not credible at several colleges on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The same happened Wednesday at Alabama colleges.

Officials are working closely with local and state law enforcement to investigate the threats and find the source.

