Take some time to look up over the next several nights

celestial views
celestial views(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s been hard to find a rain shower over the past day or so, and similar conditions are expected for Thursday. However, you may have a better chance at catching a view of the meteor shower that’s taking place. It’s called the Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower, and it’s in its peak through the end of July. If conditions are right, up to 20 meteors/hour are possible. Another plus is that the moonlight won’t hinder your view since the moon is near its New Moon phase. So, if you’re away from city lights, and there’s no cloud cover, then you should be able to see a nice show.

However, Friday into Saturday, rain chances will increase due to a stalled frontal boundary in our region (just north of us). So, additional clouds (or rain) may bring some issues if you’re trying to “catch a shooting star” Friday night or Saturday night. However, Sunday, the rain chances return to more of a spotty variety...so hopefully the sky clears out for you to get a good view. The Perseid Meteor Shower kicks off in early August, and it may overlap with the Aquariids. Regardless, there will be plenty more chances to see a metero shower in the weeks to come.

As for heat, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. More mid 90s are expected through Friday, with heat indices over 100 degrees. So, continue following heat safety tips. Lower 90s are possible to start the weekend due to more clouds and additional showers.

