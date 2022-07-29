12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nine members of the Pine Belt are behind bars today after a joint law enforcement team operation.

The 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team, a.k.a. 12NET, is comprised of agents from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department and Petal Police Department.

On July 28, the 12NET team executed a round-up to arrest individuals in Forrest County with outstanding felony warrants. These warrants originated from long-term 12NET investigations. In total, they arrested nine individuals and executed three search warrants.

Those arrested includes:

Horace Bolton, of the Glendale community, is charged with one count of sale of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (within 1500 ft of a school or church while in possession of a firearm), one count of weapon possession by a convicted felon and one count of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Paul Williams, of Hattiesburg, is charged with one count of sale of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (within 1500 ft of a school or church while in possession of a firearm), one count of weapon possession by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Allen Tangle, of Petal, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance (while in possession of a firearm), one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (within 1500 ft of a school or church while in possession of a firearm) and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Kathy Forte, of Petal, is charged with one count of sale of a controlled substance.

Brandy Bryant, of Petal, is charged with one count of resisting arrest.

Curtis Smith, of Hattiesburg, is charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

Karen Buse, of Lamar County, is charged with one count of sale of a controlled substance.

Willie Crosby, of Petal, is charged with one count of sale of a controlled substance.

Cameron Myers, of the Sheeplo community, is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver (while in the possession of a firearm).

“The 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team would like to thank the Hattiesburg Police Department STAR Team, the Petal Police Department SWAT Team and the Forrest County SWAT Team for their assistance in apprehending these individuals,” reads a press release announcing the arrests.

