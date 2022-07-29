Active shooter training for Newton Municipal School District

Poster from the active shooter training.
Poster from the active shooter training.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Keeping students safe is a school district’s number one priority. Newton Municipal School District is no different.

Mississippi Center for Emergency Services came to Newton Municipal High School to train all of the faculty and staff at the school.

Teachers were put into situations and were taught how to get the students to safety as fast as they could.

Active shooters and bomb threats were just some of the extreme and strenuous situations that these teachers were under.

“This morning, the training was very intense, it was extensive, and it was very informative for our staff our teachers to experience something like this to get us more prepared if something were to ever happen in our school and here at newton municipal school district we value the safety of our students so this was something we could learn from we can grow from and get better,” said Newton High School Principal, Sonya Chapman.

This years training, compared to previous years, has been far more hands-on for teachers due to the increase in crime at schools.

