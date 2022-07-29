Bruce Pearl, Auburn Basketball host children with special needs

Hoops for Hope in Auburn
Hoops for Hope in Auburn
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn Basketball, men’s and women’s basketball, and Coach Bruce Pearl hosted the first Hoops for Hope Clinic at Neville Arena Friday.

Pearl’s daughter, Jacqui, put on the clinic for children with special needs.

The little basketball stars battled it out on the court. When they weren’t shooting hoops they got to hang out with Auburn players.

More than 35 athletes took part through a partnership with Down Syndrome Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
Similar bogus threats were made in Alabama Wednesday and elsewhere in Mississippi Thursday.
‘All clear’ given at MCC, MSU, other college campuses after bogus bomb threats
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 28, 2022
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say

Latest News

The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests.
MPD makes arrests after answering calls
Poster from the active shooter training.
Active shooter training for Newton Municipal School District
Crimenet 07_28_22
Crimenet 07_28_22
Kedarius Stribling, SanMarco Houston and Kendarius Ruffin have all been charged with murder and...
Three suspects charged in 2020 shooting death
Jason Patrick Fleming, 37, who was arrested July 24 on State Boulevard after Clinton police...
Clinton kidnapping suspect returns to face local charge