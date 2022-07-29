City of Meridian Arrest July 28, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANTONIO D STEWART
|1986
|200 23RD ST APT B1 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BRITTANY L BRITAIN
|1987
|3824 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
|RODIIQUEZ BELL
|1997
|8101 BARNHILL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|REGGIE C LEWIS
|1960
|2102 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAMAIAH ROSS
|2004
|3716 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:43 AM on July 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of West Lake Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:25 PM on July 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.