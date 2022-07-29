City of Meridian Arrest July 28, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANTONIO D STEWART1986200 23RD ST APT B1 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
BRITTANY L BRITAIN19873824 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
RODIIQUEZ BELL19978101 BARNHILL RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
REGGIE C LEWIS19602102 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAMAIAH ROSS20043716 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:43 AM on July 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of West Lake Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:25 PM on July 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

