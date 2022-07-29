Crimenet 07_28_22
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Paula M. Pilgrim.
Pilgrim is a 26-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ in height, weighing 110 pounds.
She is wanted on a warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.
If you know where Pilgrim can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
