Crimenet 07_28_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Paula M. Pilgrim.

Pilgrim is a 26-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ in height, weighing 110 pounds.

She is wanted on a warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Pilgrim can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

