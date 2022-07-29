JSU celebrates half-a-century milestone for College of Business

(Charles A. Smith/University Communications)
(Charles A. Smith/University Communications)(Charles A. Smith | CAS & JSU)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s College of Business (COB) is celebrating its 50th anniversary. On Monday, July 25, the college celebrated decades of success with a reception noting its milestones and the thousands of graduates produced.

“This means 50 years of excellence; 50 years of producing those excellent Black entrepreneurs, economists, accountants and just really doing the great work to move this state forward,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “It’s something the university is very proud of, and we want to continue that celebration of excellence.”

The COB has scheduled three events this fall to honor this special occasion:

  • Notable Alumni Panel, Thursday, Oct. 20
  • Tailgate Party, Friday, Oct. 21
  • 50th Year Commemorative Celebration Banquet Friday, Nov. 1

The COB, authorized July 1, 1972, provides management education to a diverse student body, including those with historically disadvantaged backgrounds. JSU’s business school presents its academic programs through two departments – Business Administration and Accounting, Finance, and Entrepreneurship.

“Since its founding, the College of Business has embarked on a more than exciting journey,” stated Fidelis Ikem, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business. “As I reflect over the pioneering work of the faculty and staff over the last half century, I find many accomplishments leading us to this milestone.”

According to the College of Business, JSU will offer a new Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Supply Chain Management, including the two new online degrees in Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Public Accountancy in the upcoming fall semester.

The COB remains in the 6% of business schools worldwide, with the American Assembly of Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation.

