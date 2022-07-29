MPD makes arrests after answering calls

The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests.

Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 6501 Old Highway 80 West, where a suspect allegedly stole some drinks and pulled a knife when confronted by a clerk.

MPD said officers were able to locate Jamie D. Morgan quickly. She has been charged with armed robbery. Morgan’s bond was set at $25,000.

Meridian police also responded to the 1600 block of 13th Avenue about an auto burglary. MPD said the officer was taking the report when they were informed that the suspect was seen in the next block. The officer was then able to locate and take Dominique Abel into custody.

Abel has been charged with burglary. Bond was not immediately set.

