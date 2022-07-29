MPSD holds special-called board meeting and community meeting

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District held two meetings Thursday evening. One was a special-called meeting and the other a community meeting.

During the special-called meeting, one of the key topics school personnel discussed was the proposed budget for 2022 – 2023 fiscal year.

The chief fiscal officer with the district says the proposed budget included a three million dollar increase for teacher salaries across the district.

The proposed budget also includes a 24 million dollars for facility upgrades.

The school board will vote on the proposed budget at their next school board meeting on Thursday, August 11th.

The district also held a community meeting to discuss the 2022 no tax increase bond issue.

MPSD says the 34 million dollar bond issue will fund large projects like major additions and renovations to both Magnolia and Northeast Middle Schools, as well as new baseball/softball stadium complex at Meridian High School.

The bond will also fund upgrades to MHS’s building and also upgrades to elementary learning spaces like computer labs and playgrounds.

Gary Bailey, the president of Dale-Bailey Architects, will be conducting the construction talks about their goals for the project.

“Maintaining safety and security while you are building around kids is always a challenge, but a priority. We have to do it and contractors have to meet those requirements. Other than that, it is schoolwork. It’s what’s schools have to do to make priorities of education first and that the facilities match the quality of education,” said Bailey.

All city voters and those who live in Meridian can currently cast their absentee ballots for the 34 million dollar no tax increase bond issue at the Meridian City Hall’s Circuit Clerk office during regular business hours, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Meridian City Hall will also be open special hours Saturday, July 30th, and Saturday, August 6th, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, to accommodate absentee voting for this election.

The official voting day will be Tuesday, August 9th and polling sites are in various locations throughout the Meridian Public School District.

For more information on voting, you can visit the Meridian Public School District website.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against...
Alabama, Mississippi, 20 other states file lawsuit aimed at new SNAP, Title IX guidelines
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars
The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday it has an active...
MPD: Active murder warrant for Decameron Brown
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance

Latest News

Law enforcement said preliminary DNA evidence links suspect Tony White to another from 2012,...
Experts wonder if there could be more victims after man is linked to multiple Alabama rape cases nearly a decade apart
Downtown business hosting ‘Paint & Sip’ Saturday
Bogus bomb threats made to multiple Mississippi college campuses
Bogus bomb threats made to multiple Mississippi college campuses
Lauderdale County School District gyms to get A/C
Lauderdale County School District gyms to get A/C