New look Raiders return for football practice

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High school football season is finally here and if the heat was not a give away, then this will be. Lamar football kicked off this week with their first practice under new head coach Jacob Land.

Back in November of 2021, coach Land was announced as the head coach for Raiders football. Land spent his past season at Madison Ridgeland academy, where they won the 6A state championship.

During practice, there was a lot of energy and coach Land is proud of his team for showing so much effort.

“We’ve been able to coach them hard this summer, we’ve been able to coach them hard this week and they’ve responded really well to that,” Land said. “I think the players have had a lot of great energy this week. It’s been hot. You know when you put shoulder pads on, they go through a little adversity and I think they’ve handled that adversity really well and they have responded with a lot of energy and effort,” he said.

“You know being a senior, I’ve been playing football with these guys for four years and it’s important to us that we leave on a high note,” said Offensive Tackle Thad Ransier.

“Oh it’s been amazing,” said running back and wide receiver Austin Acton. “I love all the coaches, we love all the coaches and the energy is insane. It’s definitely something,” Acton said.

There are several seniors on the raiders and they know that this is their last ride and they want to make the most of the time they have left on the field.

It’s our last ride and you know prove myself some more.

“This is really the only sport that all of us really play together and you know we will play some other sports but having our last year in high school and our final year as seniors. It’ll be awesome,” wide receiver and cornerback Jay Fruge said.

The Raiders will have a scrimmage on August 5th on the road, then their first game will be at home against Starkville on August 12th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.