Slightly cooler temperatures are expected when rain moves through the area

High temps dropping below average
High temps dropping below average
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Fri-YAY! We are finally headed into the weekend, but this weekend is met with rain. We are expecting isolated thunderstorms moving into the area later on this afternoon. The heaviest downpours of rain are mainly staying to the north of the viewing area, but we all could see some heavy downpours. So, you want to grab onto that umbrella if you have any evening plans.

The showers and storms will stick around tomorrow also. These showers and storms does cool our high temperatures down slightly dropping a few degrees below average. The heat quickly returns for us on Sunday. continue to practice heat safety tips.

