Three suspects charged in 2020 shooting death

Kedarius Stribling, SanMarco Houston and Kendarius Ruffin have all been charged with murder and...
Kedarius Stribling, SanMarco Houston and Kendarius Ruffin have all been charged with murder and drive-by shooting in the 2020 death of Jahtarreon Fulgham.(Meridian Police Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say they have been working with federal authorities to make several arrests, including three murder suspects.

They say SanMarco Houston, Kendarius Stribling and Kedarius Ruffin are all charged with drive-by shooting and murder in the death of Jantareun Fulgham.

The shooting took place on Dec. 27, 2020 on Highway 45 near the Coke plant. They said U.S. Marshals tracked down SanMarco Houston in Manitowoc, Wis. Houston will return to Meridian to face his charges. Meanwhile, Stribling and Ruffin have a bond set at $1 million each.

Houston was arrested on July 28 by the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force through operation “Triple Beam 1″.

