MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -There was a wreck on I-20 eastbound earlier this morning, July 29.

The accident took place near Exit 152 and 29th Avenue,

A truck was pulling a trailer, and the trailer began to sway side to side and caused the truck to lose control.

The truck flipped over, and no other accidents occurred.

No injuries are being reported, and one lane of traffic remains open.

