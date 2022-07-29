Hitt: Zaxby’s will be an attraction for Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The future home of Zaxby’s in Meridian will be located next to Krystal on Highway 19 South.

City and county officials this week welcomed news that Zaxby’s will go forward with its plans for a Meridian location. They say it will be an economic boost, bringing new jobs, and be an attraction for people here and for people stopping here as they travel.

“I think any time a name like Zaxby’s that people recognized. It is going to pull folks off the interstate with one intention. As we all know, sometimes we get off the interstate. We end up spending more money while we stop here in town. We think it will be a great boost for our economy. Folks passing through, but our original folks are coming into Meridian to shop. They‘ve got a new location to grab a sandwich or get some chicken,” said Community Development Director Craig Hitt.

The facility is expected to open the first of next year.

