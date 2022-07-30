2022 Horse Racing champions crowned at the Neshoba County Fair finale

Champions get crowned for the 2022 horse racing events.
Champions get crowned for the 2022 horse racing events.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday hosted the last day of the Neshoba County Fair the championship round for horse races.

A ton of close races in the finale. Including the last races where Speedling took the win.

It was too close to call at first but they did give them the win. Ole Swamp Master, Dune with Class and Jones Z Tam some of those other championship winners.

The champs from today got to take home a trophy and get their name on the plaque. The horse of the week and the jockey of the week we also named today.

