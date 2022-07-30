Celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday at the Mississippi Children’s Museum

Today the Mississippi Children’s Museum invited the community to join them in celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Mississippi Children’s Museum invited the community to join them in celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday. The festivities at the museum included potion making, wizard training, muggle art, wizard chess, and herbology class. So many people came out completely kitted with costumes to celebrate one of the most popular main characters.

We talked with the program assistant who was very passionate about celebrating with those around her. “Well, it doesn’t matter if you are a witch, wizard, or a muggle. We have everything here for you to have a great fantastic day celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday.”

If you did miss the celebration today, the Children’s Museum is hosting a back-to-school bash next Saturday august the 6th. The museum hopes to get everyone ready for back to school as they will be helping with supplies and hosting a pep rally for the community.

