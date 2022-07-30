Crystal Springs man drowns in Pearl River, sheriff says

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 55-year-old man from Crystal Springs has drowned in the Pearl River, according to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley.

The sheriff said crews recovered the body of Gregory Bradley around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators first received a 911 call to Ayers Lane in Crystal Springs around 10 p.m.

The sheriff said Bradley was riding with some friends when he “somehow” ended up in the river.

Crews began looking for Bradley late Friday but determined that the nighttime search was too dangerous.

Sheriff Byron Swilley they’re investigating to determine exactly what caused Bradley to separate from his 4-wheeler.

Foul play is not suspected.

The sheriff said Ayers Lane is near Bradley’s mechanic shop.

