Donor leave bill now sponsored, local advocate asking for support

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham transplant donor is advocating to pass a law to protect bone marrow and stem cell donors.

WBRC first introduced the story in May and now we’re learning the bill is now sponsored. Two months ago, Dorothea Staursky was preparing to speak in front of Congress.

Now, Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips is sponsoring the bill and Staursky is asking for more support.

The bipartisan bill is HR 7770, known as the Life Saving Leave Act. It would allow bone marrow and stem cell donors to take up to 40 hours of leave from work to donate.

The leave is unpaid, so Be The Match says it’s at no cost to employers or to the government.

Staursky has donated stem cells twice now and says the bill simply allows donors to help save a life without risking their job.

“Donors are ordinary people but they’re able to do something extraordinary for someone else,” said Staursky. “This act would allow for them to never have to worry that their job is in jeopardy. They would still be able to keep their job and have that confidence that they go back to work and they would also be able to save someone’s life.”

Staursky is calling for more support now and is asking Alabama Representative Gary Palmer to co-sponsor the new legislation.

