Handgrabbing catfish tanks, archery ranges, snakes and more on display at wildlife extravaganza

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for family fun around the Jackson metro area, look no further.

The Mississippi Wildlife Federation is hosting its 35th Annual Wildlife Extravaganza inside the Clyde Muse Center in Rankin County this weekend.

You can expect many popular exhibitions, demonstrations, and contests such as the Magnolia Records and Big Buck contest, Jason Reynolds’ famous high-flying retrievers, kid’s hand grabbing catfish tanks, children’s archery ranges, kayaking fishing demonstrations, field dressing, taxidermy and game cooking demonstrations.

This year the show will include a dining hall with grab-and-go, as well as sit-down dining.

The annual event runs through July 31.

