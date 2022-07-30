Jefferson County cattle farmer feeling impact of extreme summer heat

A local cattle farmer is feeling the impact from extreme temperatures in Central Alabama.
A local cattle farmer is feeling the impact from extreme temperatures in Central Alabama.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama has experienced plenty of extreme heat, along with heat advisories this summer. It’s hitting some farmer’s livelihoods too. Whether they are growing crops or raising animals, the temperatures are having an impact.

The extreme heat causes a mood shift in livestock and a local farmer says cattle don’t want to eat and graze in the intense temperatures. They go seek shade instead.

“For livestock especially, most of those have to battle the heat,” said Stevan Parsons. “They have thick skin. They want to seek shade in the daytime and eat at night because it’s cooler so it’s definitely affected the amount of consumption of grass that they put on.”

Parsons is the mayor of Sylvan Springs and a cattle farmer in Jefferson County. He’s also a veterinarian and the president of Jefferson County Farmers Federation.

He says when they don’t eat enough grass, they don’t gain enough weight.

“The longer we keep them on the property and have to feed them -- we’re losing money,” said Parsons.

According to the farmer, the goal is to fatten up the cattle within 90 days to send them to market. He adds they are about 15-20% behind right now.

While they normally grow their own hay, Parsons says the Alabama weather hurt that too.

“Because of the fact of some of the drought early on and some of the intense heat, we haven’t had the quality of grass as we’ve needed,” he said. “So we’ve put our hay production aside.”

Now, they’re having to buy it along with other expenses, raised by inflation.

“We’re just maintaining our status of keeping the same amount of feed going to them, waiting a little longer before we can process them and send the to slaughter, and in the meantime praying that prices will come down,” said Parsons.

Parsons hopes when fall arrives with cooler temperatures, they’ll be able to catch up. He says custom slaughter is in demand year-round so he’s still hopeful.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
Kedarius Stribling, SanMarco Houston and Kendarius Ruffin have all been charged with murder and...
Three suspects charged in 2020 shooting death
The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests.
MPD makes arrests after answering calls
Daniel Robert (Source: Madison County Detention Center)
Federal jury finds Meridian man guilty of attempted witness tampering
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues

Latest News

MPD makes felony arrests after answering calls
MPD makes felony arrests after answering calls
Three charged in deadly 2020 shooting
Three charged in deadly 2020 shooting
Alabama now has more than 15 cases of the Monkeypox virus and we know of at least one that has...
Monkeypox spreading across Alabama as case count grows; health officials getting calls from people seeking vaccine
A volunteer advocacy ambassador with Be The Match is vying for more support on Life Saving...
Donor leave bill now sponsored, local advocate asking for support