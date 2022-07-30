Local organization set to host fundraiser event this Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Greater Meridian Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting its annual Cars and Cornhole Event tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Meridian Community College.

The event will feature antique cars along with food trucks and the cornhole tournament.

This FCA fundraiser will help student athletes in Lauderdale, Kemper, Clarke and Jasper counties to participate in leadership camps, support current/new FCA staff and supply Bibles to students.

One of the board chairmen of the event wants to motivate the community to come out and enjoy the event.

“Well, you know, it’s a great Saturday thing to bring your family. You can come watch the cornhole competition and you come see all the cars. It’s no charge for that’s free. We will have some great food out here, that you will have to purchase but still that’s going to be good. Again, if your competitive juices are flowing if you want to be apart of the cornhole, you can still get in that too and be a part of it,” said Fred Fuller, the Board Chairman, Greater Meridian Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The entry fee for the car show is $30. The entry fee to participate in the cornhole tournament is $50 per team.

Again, the event is free to the public and is happening this Saturday at Graham Gymnasium at Meridian Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

