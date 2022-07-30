Medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama city of Andalusia

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A medical helicopter crashed in the south Alabama city of Andalusia Friday afternoon.

The aircraft crashed across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman. This is packer Field, according to the city of Andalusia.

Chief Deputy Todd Grimes with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in around 2 p.m. from a reserve deputy who also assisted those in the helicopter. He said a flight nurse and medic were on board the helicopter with the pilot.

Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said two of the victims were taken to Andalusia Health. One was treated and released. The other was airlifted to Sacred Heart in Pensacola. The third victim was airlifted from the scene and is also being treated at Sacred Heart. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Authorities said no first responders or civilians outside of the helicopter were injured.

“We’re very fortunate the Andalusia Police Department had a very large area contained in Dean’s Field where the helicopter actually crashed,” said Grimes. “Had they not had such a big landing zone it could have been a whole lot worse.”

The landing zone existed because the area was set for Huey helicopters to do flights for the city’s celebration of the Vietnam Traveling Wall tour this weekend.

City of Andalusia Utilities crews are beginning to restore the five power lines that were broken when a medical...

Posted by City of Andalusia on Friday, July 29, 2022

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration later responded to the scene.

Hudson has requested the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash, but later said the board does not plan to investigate. He said the helicopter’s manufacturer, Airbus, is flying a team in from Wisconsin to inspect the aircraft, and the manufacturer of the engine also plans to come to the scene. Those inspections will not happen until Saturday afternoon.

