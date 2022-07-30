MSDH announces boil water notice for all surface water connections in Jackson

(MGN)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health announced a boil water notice for all surface water connections in Jackson.

MSDH says the reason for the notice is high turbidity levels.

According to MSDH, turbidity has no health effects. However, turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.

Turbidity may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

Around 43,000 connections are under the notice.

MSDH says residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
Kedarius Stribling, SanMarco Houston and Kendarius Ruffin have all been charged with murder and...
Three suspects charged in 2020 shooting death
The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests.
MPD makes arrests after answering calls
Daniel Robert (Source: Madison County Detention Center)
Federal jury finds Meridian man guilty of attempted witness tampering
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues

Latest News

MPD makes felony arrests after answering calls
MPD makes felony arrests after answering calls
Three charged in deadly 2020 shooting
Three charged in deadly 2020 shooting
Alabama now has more than 15 cases of the Monkeypox virus and we know of at least one that has...
Monkeypox spreading across Alabama as case count grows; health officials getting calls from people seeking vaccine
A volunteer advocacy ambassador with Be The Match is vying for more support on Life Saving...
Donor leave bill now sponsored, local advocate asking for support
A local cattle farmer is feeling the impact from extreme temperatures in Central Alabama.
Jefferson County cattle farmer feeling impact of extreme summer heat