MSDH announces boil water notice for all surface water connections in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health announced a boil water notice for all surface water connections in Jackson.

MSDH says the reason for the notice is high turbidity levels.

According to MSDH, turbidity has no health effects. However, turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.

Turbidity may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

Around 43,000 connections are under the notice.

MSDH says residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.