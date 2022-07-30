MSU-Meridian set to celebrate 50th anniversary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University’s Meridian campus will soon be celebrating a big milestone!

MSU-Meridian is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary on August 17th.

Mississippi State opened the Meridian branch on the campus of Meridian Community College in 1972.

The MSU-Meridian’s Head of Campus, Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, talks about the history of the campus and his excitement about commemorating this momentous occasion.

“So, we’ve educated more than 20,000 students. Over that span of time granted over 7,500 degrees. So, this is our 50th Anniversary in 2022. We are partnering with East Mississippi Business Development Cooperation, EMBDC, for an after hours and that’s where we are going to celebrate our big 50th birthday at MSU Meridian. It’s an exciting time and we welcome everyone to come out and join the fun,” said Dr. Cruse.

The first MSU-Meridian office was in MCC’s Ivy Hall, before being moved to what is now known as Hardin Hall.

Fifty years later enrollment at MMC-Meridian is at an all-time high, and the college is still focused on educating more students to meet the needs of the community.

