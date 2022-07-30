Much needed rain to start the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A stalled frontal boundary just north of us will help enhance our rain chances for Saturday. In the morning, some scattered lighter showers are possible. Then, more numerous showers/storms are possible by Midday and could last throughout the afternoon. So, if you have outdoor plans, make sure to make accomodations for rain (have a tent, wear a poncho, bring an umbrella, have a back-up indoor plan, etc.). Rainfall estimates could range from .5″ - 1.”

Any rain we get will be much needed because our ground remains Abnormally Dry according to the latest Drought Monitor https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/. Also, the additional clouds & rain could lead to cooler temps.... hovering more-so near 90 degrees. However, it’ll remain muggy so not much relief in that department.

By Sunday, the stalled boundary will move back north as a warm front. So, less rain is expected for the last day of the weekend. Aside from an isolated shower, your Sunday will mainly bring back the heat with mid 90s returning. Heat indices will range from 100-105 degrees.

Next week, it’ll remain seasonably hot with low 90s, bu another disturbance could enhance our rain chances again by Tuesday. Otherwise, the summer pattern will continue.

Beach and Boating

If you’re heading to any of the AL/MS/FL Gulf Coast beaches, expect the yellow flags to fly. This means there will be a moderate risk for rip currents. Daily showers will also be possible. If you hear thunder, go inside until the storm passes.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now.

