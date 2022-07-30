Much needed rain to start the weekend

Saturday will be the wetter of the two days
Saturday will be the wetter of the two days(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A stalled frontal boundary just north of us will help enhance our rain chances for Saturday. In the morning, some scattered lighter showers are possible. Then, more numerous showers/storms are possible by Midday and could last throughout the afternoon. So, if you have outdoor plans, make sure to make accomodations for rain (have a tent, wear a poncho, bring an umbrella, have a back-up indoor plan, etc.). Rainfall estimates could range from .5″ - 1.”

Any rain we get will be much needed because our ground remains Abnormally Dry according to the latest Drought Monitor https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/. Also, the additional clouds & rain could lead to cooler temps.... hovering more-so near 90 degrees. However, it’ll remain muggy so not much relief in that department.

By Sunday, the stalled boundary will move back north as a warm front. So, less rain is expected for the last day of the weekend. Aside from an isolated shower, your Sunday will mainly bring back the heat with mid 90s returning. Heat indices will range from 100-105 degrees.

Next week, it’ll remain seasonably hot with low 90s, bu another disturbance could enhance our rain chances again by Tuesday. Otherwise, the summer pattern will continue.

Beach and Boating

If you’re heading to any of the AL/MS/FL Gulf Coast beaches, expect the yellow flags to fly. This means there will be a moderate risk for rip currents. Daily showers will also be possible. If you hear thunder, go inside until the storm passes.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala. and Justin Hayden of Birmingham.
Two people arrested following chase in Philadelphia
Kedarius Stribling, SanMarco Houston and Kendarius Ruffin have all been charged with murder and...
Three suspects charged in 2020 shooting death
Similar bogus threats were made in Alabama Wednesday and elsewhere in Mississippi Thursday.
‘All clear’ given at MCC, MSU, other college campuses after bogus bomb threats
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 28, 2022

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 29th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 29th, 2022
High temps dropping below average
Slightly cooler temperatures are expected when rain moves through the area
Increasing rain chances
Rain chances are on the increase
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 28th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 28th, 2022