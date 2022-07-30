Pink Boat Parade raises breast cancer awareness, honors survivors

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Captain Al’s Seafood and Steak teamed up with “Carter’s Champions” for its Pink Boat Parade on Saturday.

The parade is meant to bring awareness to breast cancer in July and honor those who have battled the disease. More than 155 boaters participated in the parade, lining up at Gulfport Lake, cruising through Bayou Bernard and ending at Captain Al’s.

Many say this was a great way to not only bring awareness to cancer, but also to have a great time.

“16 years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I had everything, went through everything,” said survivor Laura Unger. “And you’re cancer free. Cancer free.”

“Such a serious cause, and we’ve had so many people affected by it, so everyone getting out together and having a good time, it just makes a world of a difference,” said Pink Boat participant Kate Gutierrez.

A Pink Dress Run will take place at Chandeleur Island Brewing Company during October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All proceeds from the event will go towards breast cancer patients at Memorial Hospital for transportation and any other medical needs.

