Rain moves out and a nice clear day is set for Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We started off today mostly dry but scattered showers and thunderstorms quickly became our story. A stalled frontal boundary to the north brought us the rain that we needed as most of us have remained abnormally dry according to the latest drought monitor. We will see some showers and thunderstorms still linger into the evening hours, but the stalled boundary will move north leading to rain chances to decrease for Sunday.

While we could see an isolated shower on Sunday, we should remain mostly dry, but Sunday’s heat will bring back the mid-90s with heat indices ranging from 100-105 degrees. If you have any outdoor plans, please be overly cautious of the heat on Sunday and find ways to beat the heat. To start off our week it will remain seasonably hot, but we will have a disturbance moving in that will bring us some more rain on Tuesday.

Tracking the tropics: All is quiet in the Atlantic, but there is Hurricane Frank and Tropical Storm Georgette in the Eastern pacific.

